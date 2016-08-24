Admin Wednesday June 01 2016 in News ByWednesday June 01 2016 in

By RON FANFAIR

In the last three years, Adaoma Patterson chaired the volunteer-driven transition team responsible for making changes to the way the Jamaican Canadian Association (JCA) operates.

She is now in the hot seat to oversee those changes that will ensure the hybrid organization attracts new members and funding while remaining relevant.

Patterson was elected the organization’s 17th president at the annual general meeting last Sunday. She’s the fifth female leader after Kamala-Jean Gopie, Sandra Carnegie-Douglas, Valarie Steele and Audrey Campbell.

“Running for president was not about personal gain, but about me doing my part in advancing a legacy that was started almost 54 years ago,” said Patterson who was the JCA’s executive secretary for four years up until 2014 and a DiverseCity Fellow in 2010. “Having been a proud and active member for over 15 years, I have become part of the JCA family and know intimately our history and why the JCA is a respected organization.”

Patterson unveiled a 100-day plan that includes attracting new members, creating a fundraising committee that will devise a strategy for the organization to pay off the remaining $200,000 balance on its mortgage, starting a twice yearly JCA speaker series to address some of the critical issues facing the community and implementing a shadow board for high school students to build leadership skills.

Her blueprint will also address a membership benefit program and the JCA teaming up with young filmmakers to document the significant contributions of Jamaican nationals in the Greater Toronto Area.

“I know things are not going to be easy moving forward, but I knew what I was getting into when I decided to run for the presidency,” said Patterson who was the New Democratic Party’s candidate in Brampton West in last year’s federal elections. “I am ready to work with my team to do the heavy lifting that is necessary to bring the organization back on track.”

As part of the restructuring, the JCA was divided into three entities – the Caribbean African Canadian Social Services (CAFCAN), the JCA membership organization and the JCA foundation.

The critical social services delivery, through full and part-time professional staff, is governed by a separate board that sets policy and provides leadership that enables it to develop and grow by fully serving the designated communities within its mandate.

The membership component continues to provide cultural programs that include events that appeal to a younger demographic, while the foundation will raise funds for the other two entities.

Former JCA president, Herman Stewart, supported Patterson’s presidential candidacy.

“This was one of the most significant elections in the history of the organization,” he said. “The JCA needs a leader with experience in grassroots community organizing over a number of years, someone with people skills to go out there and motivate others to volunteer and an individual who cannot be silent on issues that affect our community. For me, the voters got it right in electing Adaoma.” Stewart, who spends the winter in Jamaica, said he considered running for the presidency.

“I was also encouraged by some members to put my name on the ballot,” he said. “However, I believe in renewal and I think it’s time for young people to step up and assume leadership. I am ready and willing to mentor and give advice if I am approached.”

Patterson was the JCA Volunteer of the Year Award recipient two years ago.

Her passion for volunteering was fuelled by her Jamaican-born parents. She was born and raised in Winnipeg, where her late father, Horace Patterson, was a founding member of the African-Caribbean Association of Manitoba. Shortly after turning 18, she was elected a youth representative for the National Council of Jamaicans & Supportive Organizations in Canada.

Patterson’s father migrated to Canada in the 1960s to pursue studies at the University of Manitoba, where he was the student union’s first Black president, a member of the debating team and a lecturer after securing his Master’s in political science.

A decade after the family patriarch’s death in 1982 at age 42, Patterson joined her sister, Chioma and mother, Lois, in establishing the Horace Patterson Memorial Foundation that offers scholarships to young people in Winnipeg to pursue post-secondary education.

Maureen Ennis, who stepped in as the JCA’s interim president last January when Barrington Coke resigned for health reasons just after 19 months, was the other presidential candidate.

Coke was the second president in the last decade to step away from the presidency before completing his two-year term.

David Griffiths, a senior managing consultant with IBM, left in 2006 after serving nearly a year.

Other new board members elected last Sunday are Leo Campbell (vice-president), Renea Douglas (secretary), Glenroy Williams (treasurer), Kerry Ann Thomas (fundraising director) and Yolande Davidson (director-at-large).