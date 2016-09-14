Admin Wednesday September 14 2016 in News ByWednesday September 14 2016 in

By RON FANFAIR

With the emergence of the digital age, independent bookstores are quickly becoming extinct.

Miguel San Vicente and Itah Sadu, co-owners of A Different Booklist located at 746 Bathurst St., were reminded last week that bookstores still matter when it was nominated for a Premier’s Award for Excellence in the Arts.

They took ownership of the business two decades ago from Dr. Wesley Crichlow, a tenured associate professor who sold academic books that appealed to his Caribbean-Canadian gay and lesbian studies.

The bookstore, which promotes literature from across the African Diaspora and is a community meeting place, was nominated in the Arts Organization Award category with the Liaison of Independent Filmmakers of Toronto, Dusk Dances, Gallery 44 Centre for Contemporary Photography, the International Festival of Authors and Mouvement d’implication francophone d’Orleans.

With small independent bookstores wrestling for a niche in shifting times, Sadu said this nomination is significant.

“While honoured to be recognized with the big organizations, I am mindful that the bookstore is an institution like the others that are nominated,” she said. “Everything in the world is connected with a book, so that gives us a unique place in the world where we intersect with people from all walks of life on any subject matter.

“The most sobering thing about all of this is that it doesn’t matter what your size is. It’s really what your intent and purpose are and how you define and execute that purpose. For the bookstore to be selected as a finalist demonstrates that, despite your size, the sheer tenacity of our staff and patrons is making an impact on Canadian and world literature and publishing. This is definitely a ‘wow’ moment for us.”

For his part, San Vicente said he’s proud of the bookstore’s connection with young people.

“There is a perception out there that young people don’t read,” he said. “I have seen them reading more serious stuff over the years. They come into the store and ask for books about C.L.R. James and Frantz Fanon. I am impressed by the interest they are showing in gaining knowledge and we feel that we have an obligation to be there to feed them the information they are seeking.”

The finalists were selected by a jury of experts across arts and culture disciplines.

“I want to think the jury saw us not only in the context of this being a bookstore that comes out of a community of diversity and multiple diversities, but also that it plays a role as an independent bookstore in the publishing sector,” said Sadu who is also a raconteur, social advocate and best-selling author whose books have been adopted by schools for curriculum and adapted to film.

Retired McMaster University professor, Dr. Gary Warner, nominated A Different Booklist for the prestigious honour that celebrates the outstanding achievements of the province’s arts community and its contributions to a strong and vibrant culture sector.

“A Different Booklist is more than a bookstore,” said the Trinidadian-born academic who was inducted into the Hamilton Gallery of Distinction a decade ago. “It’s an important community and intellectual resource.”

Canada’s parliamentary poet laureate, Dr. George Elliott Clarke, a seventh-generation Canadian of African-American and Mi’kmaq Amerindian heritage and poet & spoken word artist, Dwayne Morgan, were nominated in the Artist Award category.

Dr. Clarke, whose poetry was interwoven with pianist Joe Sealy’s music as part of the 1996 released Africville Suite musical tribute, is the E.J. Pratt Professor of Canadian Studies at the University of Toronto, former parliamentary assistant to retired politician and university professor, Dr. Howard McCurdy and ex-City of Toronto poet laureate.

The recipient of several writing awards, including the Governor General’s Literary Award for Poetry and the Dartmouth Book Award for Fiction, Clarke is a member of the Order of Canada and Nova Scotia and the holder of eight honorary doctorates.

While still in high school, Morgan founded Up from the Roots Entertainment Inc. in 1995 to promote the positive artistic contributions of African-Canadian and urban influenced artists. In 1998, he started the “When Brothers Speak” spoken word series. Two years later, the talented artist launched a similar project for women.

The publisher of eight books, including Before I was Born which is his first children’s book, Morgan was inducted into the Scarborough Walk of Fame three years ago.

A Different Booklist has a special intersection with Clarke and Morgan.

“Dwayne is a son of A Different Booklist,” said Sadu. “It’s a space that he used to host many events, including his first poetry slam. In addition to launching George’s books, we requested he write a signature poem for the Underground Freedom Ride to celebrate Emancipation Day. He also penned a special poem when he was the city’s poet laureate for west end students participating in the Walk with Excellence. George is also one of our honorary patrons that we call upon for advice or refer young writers to for him to comment on their work.”

The winning artist receives $35,000 and selects an emerging artist who will receive $15,000.

Ron Mann, the Canadian documentary film director who won the award in 2009, selected filmmaker, Charles Officer, as the emerging artist that year.

The winning arts organization is awarded $50,000 and the remaining finalists will each receive $2,000.

The winners will be announced on October 5 at a reception at the Art Gallery of Ontario.